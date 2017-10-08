Vandals repeatedly target Albuquerque church

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque churchgoers arrived at their place of worship Sunday to find an unpleasant surprise — again.

Members of Metro Church on Lomas near Washington said vandals are deliberately disrespecting their church and they won’t stop.

“It shows a lot of hate toward our church. We are just trying to figure out why,” member of Metro Church, Kyle Engelking said.

“The ultimate question is why do these occurrences keep happening,” another member of the congregation said, who asked to remain anonymous.

In the past five months, windows at Metro Church have been shattered four times.

“This is not something that has been just a random act. It’s something that has been progressive state of vandalism,” the anonymous church member said.

Overnight someone threw a brick at the glass front door, which has already been hit two times in the past.

“They are breaking them faster than we can fix them,” Engelking said.

Albuquerque Police tell us the church also reported its shed being broken into in the past month.

“We are all disappointed. We have not done anything to bring on this type of aggression but this is the day in age in which we live in,” the churchgoer said.

“It makes me feel horrible because we are out here trying to help the community,” Engelking said.

Engelking has been a part of the congregation at Metro Church for nearly 12 years and said the church has never experienced anything like this.

He said the congregation is a big family — everyone is caring and helps in the community. What’s happening is alarming.

“You never know what on Sunday mornings we are going to find. You know, somebody might be inside the church one Sunday or just breaking the windows. A few of our members are concerned,” Engelking said.

Although churchgoers call whoever did this is deeply disrespectful, they forgive them and just hope it will stop.

“We will fix this. We will get over this and we’ll press on because we have bigger and better things to do for the community and for the world at large for the spirit of God,” a member of the church said.

The vandal also apparently gained access to a fenced in area of the church where another window was found broken over the last few months.

The church has surveillance cameras but they didn’t capture a clear shot of the person’s face. Those cameras have caught people throwing rocks and bricks, even hitting a window with a bat in the past. That video was unavailable to KRQE News 13 today, however.