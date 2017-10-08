Southeast Albuquerque hospital on lock down due to suspicious device

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police have responded to the area of Central and Oak in reference to a suspicious device.

Police say the Presbyterian Hospital located at 1100 Central Ave SE. has been placed on lock down due to the device. East and westbound Central has also been shut down.

APD says an on scene supervisor has requested the EOD unit to respond to the scene as well.

Information is extremely limited at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.