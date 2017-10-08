Silver Star Nation: Dallas loses to Green Bay in week 5, 35-31

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-3 on the season after a 35-31 loss Sunday in week 5 against the Green Bay Packers.

It was a game that looked good for Dallas at the start as they led 21-12.

Dak Prescott finished with 223 yards passing with 3 TD’s and 1 interception, he also had 1 rushing touchdown in this game.

Dallas took a late lead in the 4th qtr. 31-28 with under a minute and 30 seconds left to play, but Mr. Clutch himself would lead his team to a victory, as Aaron Rogers sealed a victory with a 20-yard TD pass.

The Cowboys will now look to bounce back in week 7 after a bye week, and they will play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium at 2:05 p.m.