New Mexico’s most visited museum seeks to build upon success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Hispanic Cultural Center is looking to build upon its recent success after it was named the most visited state-run museum in New Mexico, drawing larger crowds than similar institutions in much larger cities.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs recorded 226,793 visitors to the Albuquerque museum during the last fiscal year, which is up from 189,933 visitors the prior year.

A similar museum in New York City, El Museo del Barrio, had about 200,000 visitors last year. The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture and the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago reported 25,000 and 165,000 visitors, respectively, in 2016.

Museum officials say they want to find ways to collaborate more with similar institutions and shore up funding sources.