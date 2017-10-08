New Mexicans prepare to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are gearing up for Indigenous Peoples Day.

A celebration on the Santa Fe Plaza tomorrow is set to include Native American music and dancing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second Monday in October has traditionally been recognized as Christopher Columbus Day.

In recent years, cities around the country have been turning away from honoring the explorer, who is increasingly regarded as a brutal slave trader and a mass murderer.

Several New Mexico communities have made the switch, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe City and County and Farmington.