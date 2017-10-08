New Mexicans experience Greek culture at annual festival

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another early October tradition in Albuquerque wrapped up Sunday

The Grecian Festival is a place to take in tasty food and lively performances that many New Mexicans don’t see every day.

Many visitors say they come every year, not only for the food and music but also the community spirit.

“The people are always festive and fun. I think after the week we’ve had it’s refreshing to be out enjoying good food and good company,” said attendee Janna Reyes.

The Grecian Festival is an annual 3-day event at the St. George Church on Lead near I-25 that coincides with the Balloon Fiesta.

 

