ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Soccer hosted San Jose State on Saturday at UNM Soccer Complex.

The Lobos were looking for their 3rd straight win and clean sweep of their home stretch over the weekend. UNM would come out looking sluggish on Sunday though, as they went on to lose 2-1.

UNM only had 2 shots on goal in this loss and as of now are 9-5 overall on the season and 4-2 in MW play.

UNM will now head to Air Force next taking on the falcons on Friday at 6pm.