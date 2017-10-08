Guns to Gardens event held to raise gun-violence awareness

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gathering against gun violence in Santa Fe turned out to be timelier than expected in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

Organizers of this weekends “Guns to Gardens” dedicated the event to those hurt and killed in last weekend’s deadly concert attack.

The group New Mexicans Against Gun Violence started the program, which takes surrendered firearms and repurposes them into art and gardening supplies.

Saturday, the crowd watched as a gun once used in a suicide was transformed into a garden tool and presented to the mother whose son took his own life.

Artwork made from gun scraps will be auctioned off during a “Guns to Art” benefit next month.