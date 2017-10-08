Exhibition dedicated to rocker David Bowie will come to NYC

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2003 file photo, singer/songwriter David Bowie launches his United States leg of his worldwide tour called "A Reality Tour," at Madison Square Garden in New York. A brief "60 Minutes" piece on the late David Bowie that aired Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, was the result of a 15-year journey of missed connections involving three of the newsmagazine's correspondents and a rock star gone underground. Bowie talked about his artistry and getting old in interview clips from 2003 that were never aired before Sunday on "60 Minutes." Bowie died Sunday, Jan. 10, after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A record-breaking museum exhibition dedicated to musician David Bowie is making its final stop at New York’s Brooklyn Museum next year.

The exhibition, “David Bowie Is,” opened at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2013. The New York Times reports it became the most visited show in the museum’s history.

The show has traveled all around the world and officials say its final stop will be at the Brooklyn Museum. The exhibition includes more than 300 objects collected throughout Bowie’s life.

Some of the artifacts will be new and exclusive to the Brooklyn Museum, including handwritten set lists and musical scores. Bowie’s music will play throughout the exhibit.

The show will run from March 2, 2018 to July 15, 2018.

