Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Skies will stay dry and sunny making for a nice finish to the weekend today. After a cold start, temperatures will be a bit warmer than average for this time of the year by the afternoon. That means the jackets you may have needed this morning, you will likely be able to shed by the afternoon. The weather then becomes unsettled tomorrow.

A storm system is going to move into the Four Corners starting tomorrow while a cold front moves into eastern New Mexico. The surface winds may not be a factor tomorrow morning at Balloon Fiesta, but the upper-level winds could become strong enough early Monday to potentially cause some flight issues. So stay tuned!

Outside of the increasing wind, the storm system and cold front will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for rain along with even snow to portions of the Northern Mountains and Northeast. Snow accumulations are expected to be light thanks to the recent warm temperatures and also due to the fact that the storm system is not going to stick around for very long. By Wednesday, temperatures will start to warm back up as skies clear out for the rest of the week.