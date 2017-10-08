Carvers get creative at the Chainsaw Carving Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chainsaw Carving Invitational was held Sunday at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Professional chainsaw carvers from all over the U.S. and even one from Romania this year, gathered at the park to make their wild creations come to life from a log.

The theme for this year’s carving is the Fiesta theme- “Inflate Your Imagination.”

The carvings are available to buy.

The afternoon carvings take a break tomorrow through Wednesday but will be back Thursday through the final day of Fiesta.

Every single morning of Fiesta there is a “Quick Carve” that begins at 8:30 a.m.

The final pieces are raffled off to support the firefighters’ charitable Random Acts of Kindness program.