Albuquerque woman back behind bars for fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who has been wanted before by police for robbery is back behind bars.

Police say Sabrina Ireland, along with Adam Trujillo, tried to fraudulently draw $6,500 out of a bank account that was not theirs at the Wells Fargo on 4th near Candelaria.

Ireland was wanted for several robberies earlier this year and has since been indicted for a slew of violent crimes.

In court Saturday, Judge Henry Alaniz released Ireland on her own recognizance. She’ll first have to take care of warrants related to failure to appear in her other cases.

“Ms. Ireland, I am concerned about the fact that you have two pending felonies, both of them do have holds. So you’re not going to get out of custody on either one of them until they’re addressed over on the district court side,” said the judge.

Trujillo, the accomplice in the alleged fraud, was also released on his own recognizance, but he too has to take care of a probation violation before getting out of jail.