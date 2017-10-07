NMSU Football drops their 2nd Straight game on Saturday 45-31

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Football dropped their 2nd straight game on Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, 45-31. The Aggies dropped this game to Appalachian State on their Homecoming night and it was a barn burner to the end.

The game was tied in the 4th quarter, but Appalachian State would go on to outscore NMSU 28-14 in the 4th qtr alone. The Aggies finished with more total yards compared to their opponent 532-425. Trevor Rogers finished with 2 TD’s and 356 yards passing, but the senior was also sacked 4 times and threw 6 interceptions. Larry Rose III finished with a rushing TD and 86 rushing yards.

The Aggies are now 2-4 overall and 0-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. They will take on Georgia Southern Next on Saturday at their place that game will be shown on ESPN 3 and will start at 4pm.