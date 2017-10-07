ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -Week 7 of High School Football had some big games across the state of New Mexico. Manzano and La Cueva was featured as this week’s game of the week, but Van also has a look from the games down south in Las Cruces, as well as here in the Metro with PV and Cibola. Artesia and Goddard are also highlighted in this first block of the show, with the La Cueva Bears finishing things off as this week’s Cheerleaders of the Week.

NM Football Friday Night Week 8 Pt. 2

In this block of the Football Show, we start with a look up north where Santa Fe hosted a hungry Roswell Coyote team. Then it’s off to the V, as Valencia counties best took on some opponents and showed their dominance. Then we head to the UFO city where NMMI hosted the Ruidoso Warriors, Ruidoso would win the game but NMMI would win the war in the Spirit Stick poll.

NM Football Friday Night Week 8 Pt. 3

The defending champions of Class 4A made a stop in the Metro Area. The Portales Rams shutout the Hope Christian Huskies in a hard fought 16 to nothing game that had only one touchdown. That touchdown came late in the contest. The Thursday Night Rewind saw an Albuquerque High Bulldogs team come from behind to spoil the night for the Rio Grande Ravens. Jared Chester the latest.

NM Football Friday Night Week 8 Pt. 4

The Pojoaque Elks and Bernalillo Spartans had only two wins between the two of them to start the night. The Spartans now hold the upper hand. What has gotten into the Menaul Panthers? For the second consecutive week, they score 50 points while shutting out an opponent.