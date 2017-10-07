Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, threatens other with axe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a man went on a tirade, stabbing his girlfriend with a screwdriver and threatening someone else with an axe.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, several people called 911 after they saw a woman covered in blood and a man driving around in a car near Bridge and Goff.

Deputies were able to find the woman, who said her boyfriend Ruber Ruiz stabbed her with a screwdriver, swung at her with scissors and threatened a family member of hers with an axe.

It also turns out that the car they were seen in was stolen.

Ruiz was arrested.

In court today, a public defender tried to argue the charge against Ruiz for having a stolen car should be thrown out.

“I didn’t see facts in the criminal complaint that put Mr. Ruiz as the driver of the vehicle of the car,” said the defender.

The judge disagreed and said there is probable cause.

The State is looking to keep Ruiz locked up until trial, so he will stay behind bars until a hearing is held.