Local non-profit cafe sets up GoFundMe for new truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit has had to put a halt to some of their weekly operations.

Food Karma in Albuquerque is a “pay-as-you-feel” restaurant that has been catering to Albuquerque for the past year.

From local farmers markets to other events around the city, the Food Karma founder used his own personal car to deliver food.

Recently, his vehicle broke down and now the non-profit is losing money.

“It cuts into how much production we can do and how much people we can feed, ” said President of Operation Wade McCollough.

They set up a GoFundMe to ask the community for help.

Karma Cafe’s mission is to feed everyone who’s hungry, regardless of race, creed or socio-economic situation.

They recently found a truck they can use and set up a payment plan. That truck is designated as the company vehicle only, McCullough says.

