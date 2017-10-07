Lobo Men’s Soccer wins at home on Saturday 3-1

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Soccer improved their conference record to 2-1-1 and their overall record to 7-3-1 after defeating Florida Atlantic on Saturday night at UNM Soccer Complex 3-1. UNM came out of the gates controlling the tempo and the ball for the entire first half.

A beautiful free kick from Devin Boyce would find the head of Matthew Constant late in the first half to give the Lobos a 1-0 lead heading into the break. UNM would go on to run away with it scoring 2 more goals for the 3-1 victory.

UNM will now stay at home to host UAB next Saturday at 7PM that game will kick off from UNM Soccer Complex at 7PM.