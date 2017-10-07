Honor Flight organization takes vets to visit DC memorial

EL PASO, TEXAS (KRQE) – Texas veterans took a trip to remember, thanks to volunteers from southern New Mexico.

Members of New Mexico’s Honor Flight chapter organized the journey for more than two dozen vets to the Veterans Memorial in Washington DC.

Twins Manuel and Louis were among the visiting vets. Sadly, their older brother Ernesto died before he could make the trip, but the brothers posed with his picture next to the column for their home state of Texas.

The nationwide Honor Flight Network flew more than 20,000 vets to the DC memorial last year.

The trips are free of cost for people who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

 

