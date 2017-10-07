Family of Gallup woman killed in Las Vegas massacre speaks out

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – In the wake of tragedy, the family of Lisa Romero-Muniz came together to share the impact the secretary had on the community she loved.

“The kids were her life. She had no problem helping anyone,” said her husband Chris Muniz. “What a great person she was and how helpful she was to the kids. The kids were her life. She had no problem helping anyone, no matter what the problem.”

The couple’s 7th wedding anniversary was just around the corner and they were enjoying a weekend together in Las Vegas. Then, the unthinkable happened.

Muniz isn’t ready to talk about the horrific events that day, but he is ready to share his wife’s legacy.

Lisa’s son, Lawrence was inspired achieve a college education thanks to the support of his mother.

“She was the basis of everything I ever wanted to be,” Said Lawrence Garcia.

“I want the kids she brought up since they were in kindergarten…if they haven’t graduated yet… we want them to graduate. Get a better education. That’s all she wanted for her kids,” Muniz said.

There will be a public memorial at Red Rock State Park Thursday at 1 p.m. for Lisa.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Romero-Muniz family.