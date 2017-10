CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Around 4:03 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an intersection of Manana and Apache and found a heavily damaged motorcycle and driver laying in the road.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Tyler Chitwood. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.