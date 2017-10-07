City dedicates bike trail to local community activist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stretch of Albuquerque’s popular Bosque bike trail was dedicated this morning in honor of a long-time community activist.

The City says John Myers, a local real estate attorney and adviser, has been a proponent of responsible development in New Mexico for decades.

He has been involved with projects all over town, focusing on sustainable growth and affordable housing.

Myers is also an avid cyclist, which is what sparked the idea to honor him along the bike trail.

If you walk, run or cycle along the Bosque between Alameda and the Biopark, you might catch sight of the new markers.