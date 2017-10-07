Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A nice fall weekend is ahead for the first couple of days of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Skies will be drier with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon and mild temperatures this weekend. Mornings will be cold to start, but with sunshine, temperatures will be warming up to seasonal highs today and tomorrow.

The weather will cooperate for Balloon Fiesta into Monday morning before a low pressure system will kick up the wind Monday night into Tuesday. These winds could become an issue for Fiesta for the middle of the upcoming week so stay tuned. Not only will the storm system kick up the wind, but it will also drop temperatures to cooler than normal highs and bring the chance for showers by midweek.