(CNN) – When it comes to pumpkins, the bigger the better for one Wisconsin family.

The Faust family is known for growing big pumpkins, but at about 5-feet-tall the giant gourd is one of the biggest pumpkins they’ve ever grown. Its weight is estimated at about 1,800 pounds,

The Fausts grow the gourds to compete in Wisconsin giant pumpkin growers contests around the state. Their secret ingredient? Fish oils.