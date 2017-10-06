University of New Mexico regents name presidential finalists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico Board of Regents has chosen five finalists for president of the Albuquerque-based school.

The finalists announced Friday include University of Idaho President Charles “Chuck” Staben, and Garnett S. Stokes, University of Missouri provost.

Two others are medical school deans David A. Brenner at the University of California San Diego and Kenneth Kaushansky at Stony Brook University.

The fifth is Anny Morrobel-Sosa, a former administrator at City University of New York and the University of Texas at El Paso.

The previous UNM president, Bob Frank, left the office last year.

Faculty members unsuccessfully asked the regents to keep interim President Chaouki Abdallah at the helm an extra year to lend stability to a budget-crunched institution amid rapid leadership turnover and a pending accreditation process.