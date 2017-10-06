Teen charged for threatening mass shooting released

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16-year-old charged with threatening a mass shooting at Clovis Schools last week has been released from lock-up.

The teen girl was arrested for posting threatening pictures on Snapchat.

In one of the pictures, the girl threatened to shoot up schools.

A second image referenced Nathaniel Joett, the Clovis High School accused of killing two and wounding four others in a library shooting spree in August.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the girl was released to the custody of her parents.

She is now on house arrest and not allowed to use any phones or computers.

Her parents could be held responsible if she does.