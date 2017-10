LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police says it’s currently investigating a shooting involving a Lordsburg officer.

One suspect has been transported from the scene. The officer(s) involved are said to be OK.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

#NMSP investigating Lordsburg PD officer involved shooting. 1 suspect transported from the scene. Officers OK. More to follow in a release pic.twitter.com/WVsQHhGPQm — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) October 7, 2017