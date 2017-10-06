Simple fitness routine keeps immunity and brain function high

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Keeping the body fit also keeps the mind, immunity and outlook strong.



There are lots of great reasons to stay physically active: people who work out regularly do significantly reduce their chances of cardiovascular disease and its related effects like having a heart attack or stroke. They lower their risk of getting diabetes. All of their body’s systems function better. Exercise also helps lower stress, and improve cognitive function.

Not to mention, the average person gains around 12 pounds between October and January!

Luckily, staying fit doesn’t have to be a daunting task. It can be done at home with something as easy as 15 minutes of movement. Representatives of Orange Theory Gym stopped by the studio to demonstrate some universal moves to get viewers moving.

For more information, visit their website.