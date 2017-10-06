Santa Fe man escapes police station, breaks into home

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – A shoplifting suspect escaped from the Santa Fe Police Station then allegedly broke into a home.

Police say Ryan Martinez escaped through the ceiling of the Police Station by stacking chairs to reach the ducting.

Police say he then broke into a home near Cerrillos Road, where Martinez was caught by the homeowners as he was stealing a jewelry box.

Still in handcuffs, police say Martinez attacked a man, causing him to fall and break his upper teeth. He then pushed the man’s wife against a tree.

He was later arrested.