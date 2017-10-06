Santa Fe man escapes police station, breaks into home

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – A shoplifting suspect escaped from the Santa Fe Police Station then allegedly broke into a home.

Police say Ryan Martinez escaped through the ceiling of the Police Station by stacking chairs to reach the ducting.

Police say he then broke into a home near Cerrillos Road, where Martinez was caught by the homeowners as he was stealing a jewelry box.

Still in handcuffs, police say Martinez attacked a man, causing him to fall and break his upper teeth. He then pushed the man’s wife against a tree.

He was later arrested.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s