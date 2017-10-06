Replica of Trinity Tower unveiled at Nuclear Science Museum amid protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a moment in New Mexico history that casts a long shadow — the world’s first test of a nuclear bomb at White Sands Missile Range. Now, the public can get a look at a key component from that day.

A 100-foot replica of the “Trinity Tower” was unveiled Friday during a dedication ceremony at the museum of Nuclear Science and History. It’s a reproduction of the tower that held “Gadget” the first nuclear bomb ever detonated in 1945.

The original Trinity Tower was vaporized when the bomb went off. The museum says the project is part of its ongoing mission to make sure new generations understand the impact of that day.

“We provide all the information, the history, the science behind what our history looks like, so people can come in to learn, to think, to imagine and to draw their own conclusions from our education organization,” said Jennifer Hayden with the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History.

Meanwhile, outside the unveiling protesters gathered, saying they want another side of the story told.

Members of the “Tularosa Basin Downwinders” say their mission is to raise awareness about tens of thousands of residents near the Trinity Site who have been over-exposed to radiation.

They say events like Friday’s glorify the science of the nuclear tests, but ignore the human side.

“Add us to the narrative, tell the whole story. If you’re going to tell the story about how that platform was built, you have to tell the story about how the people in the communities adjacent to that test site were affected,” said Tina Cordova with the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium.

The Downwinders are planning their usual demonstration during Saturday’s Trinity Site open house. It’s one of two days a year when White Sands Missile Range opens the site to the public.