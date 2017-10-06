Rare moose sighting reported in northern New Mexico

Photo courtesy: John Paul Maldonado
CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a rare animal encounter in northern New Mexico.

A moose was spotted running in Ensenada south of Chama.

John Paul Maldonado got video of the moose — a very rare sight in New Mexico. They were introduced in southern Colorado in the 1990’s and have occasionally wandered into New Mexico, but not very often.

Back in 2004, two bulls wandered into New Mexico. One died of a bacterial infection, the other was tranquilized and returned to Colorado.

Game and Fish is researching to find out when the last sighting was.

