ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM says power has been restored to 2,966 customers in northeast Albuquerque following an outage Friday evening.

PNM said the outage spanned from north to south between Academy and Osuna and east to west between Juan Tabo and Eubank.

Power has since been restored to all customers. No word on the cause of the outage.