Police search for man accused of stabbing Nob Hill shop owner

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a business owner in the neck.

It happened on September 16 around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the business owner was trying to stop the man in the black shirt after he stole from his Nob Hill antique shop, Motique.

That is when police say he began to swing at the store owner with a knife.

The robber is described as a tall Native American man with long gray hair that was possibly in a braid.

As for the business owner, there is no word on his condition.

Police say anyone with information on the incident is eligible for up to a $1000 reward. They ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.

