ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Officers are currently on-scene of a shooting at the Circle K near Wyoming and Claremont.

Officers were originally dispatched to an armed robbery and were told that a shooting occurred.

Two victims are suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown.

Information is limited at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.