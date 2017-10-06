On the Stage: The Show is ABQ’s Premier Improv Troupe

Wanna see Better Call Saul stars like Bob Odenkirk in their root form? Look no further than The Box downtown and The Show!

The Show features some of Albuquerque’s best improv talent every Friday and Saturday night at 9 p.m. Many of the members have trained with the likes of Second City and have shared the stage with Emmy-nominated talent like Odenkirk, who will occasionally stop by to revisit his improv roots for Albuquerque audiences.

Improv classes are also available for those interested in growing their improv chops. Showtimes and information can be found online at TheBoxABQ.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.