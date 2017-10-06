October 6 Morning Rush: Investigation continues for officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque

1. New details on the officer-involved shooting near Unser and Ouray. APD says officers got a call from a 32-year-old man’s girlfriend, saying he had just beaten her up. When officers arrived they say the suspect was in the street threatening them with a gun. Officers say he refused to drop the weapon and that’s when police fired non-lethal rounds at him. APD says the man then shot at the officers and officers fired back, hitting him in the chest and leg. Four officers are on standard leave while APD investigates who fired their guns.The suspect is in the hospital.

Full Story: Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque

2. The mass shooting in Las Vegas now has some Republicans on Capitol Hill open to banning the piece of equipment, called bump stocks, that the suspect used to make his semi-automatic gunfire like a fully automatic. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has already introduced legislation to ban the import and sale of bump-stocks. House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks Congress should consider the idea. On Thursday, the NRA also signaled its support.

Full Story: Effort to restrict ‘bump stock’ draws unlikely supporters

3. Spot storms continue to push east over the Eastern Plains this morning, but unlike earlier this week, most of us will NOT see those storms return in the afternoon.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. It’s the unofficial start of Balloon Fiesta. This morning, nearly 70 balloons will launch from APS schools across Albuquerque giving kids the first glance of this year’s Fiesta. The balloons are set to inflate around 6:45 a.m. and if the weather cooperates, they’ll lift off around 7 a.m. Also this morning, for the first time Darth Vader and Yoda will rise above the Balloon Museum during a special inflation. The event begins at 8:30 and goes until 11 this morning.

Full Story: Balloon Fiesta kicks off with Albuquerque Aloft event

5. An Albuquerque native is competing in a national darts championship tournament next week. If Matt Griego wins, he’ll get a spot on the U.S. team, which will compete in the 2018 American Darts Organization’s “America’s cup.” That is a tournament of the best players across dozens of nations in North and South America.

Full Story: Albuquerque native competing for shot in world darts spotlight

Morning’s Top Stories