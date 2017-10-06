NMSU search for new leader will include public forums

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents is looking for the school’s next leader through a series of public forums.

Current chancellor and president Garrey Carruthers will retire in July when his contract ends.

Regents say they will hold a series of public forums in the search for the school’s new leader. Dates for the forums are still in the works but will take place in Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Grants and Albuquerque. The regents expect to complete them by November and to announce the new chancellor in May.

Carruthers, who has served as chancellor since 2013, announced he planned to retire earlier this year, triggering the search for a replacement. The chancellor said he made the decision after regents told him they would not extend his contract, which expires next spring.