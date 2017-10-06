NFL star apologizes for controversial comments

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (KRQE) – The world can watch NFL quarterback Cam Newton’s apology via Twitter after he made controversial remarks towards a female sports reporter.

The Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about passing routes at a news conference.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. I mean… it’s funny,” Newton said.

Dannon’s Oikos Yogurt is distancing itself from the NFL star.

Newton has been a pitchman for the yogurt brand since 2015 but the company now says it will no longer run advertisements with him.