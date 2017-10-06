New Mexico group’s controversial political ad prompts possible investigation

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit organization is using their funds for political advertising, and one state representative doesn’t think it’s right.

Representative Candy Spence Ezzell says the organization Olé has diverted funds from education to attack Congressman Steve Pearce — who is running for governor. Now she’s calling for an investigation.

A voice-over in the video by Olé states, “As Steve Pearce continues to undermine our public lands’ legacy, he should remember he’s fighting against what’s right for families. It’s time for Steve Pearce to fight for New Mexicans and not against us.”

It’s ads like these that have republican State Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell questioning the spending of the nonprofit organization.

“Olé is defrauding, in my opinion, their donors by using these funds to do attack ads, they have lost their mission,” Ezzell said.

The Albuquerque-based nonprofit advocates for early childhood education and other social issues.

However, Ezzell says the funds Olé used could have been spent on education, rather than to bash U.S. Representative Steve Pearce (R).

“This ad comes out and it’s called “Step Up Steve,” and it is trying to influence the New Mexico governor’s race,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Olé Education Fund has used its money and its voice in a controversial political issue. Olé also pushed for the Santa Fe soda tax, but Ezzell thinks this is much different.

“To start this early and using the money that they have taken in from their donors as an attack against congressman Pearce goes against the very fiber of what they are supposed to be striving for, and that is early education of our children,” Ezzel said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Olé for an interview, but received the following statement instead:

It is the OLÉ Education Fund’s right to inform New Mexicans about how their elected leaders vote, and Steve Pearce is no exception. Representative Pearce has voted numerous times against protecting our public lands, and it is the OLÉ Education Fund’s mission to help build an economy that benefits all New Mexicans. The Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument benefits thousands of New Mexicans economically, and as Congress and the Trump Administration debate the future of our monuments, we urge New Mexicans to know their Representatives’ positions on this critical issue and to make their voices heard. We won’t be intimidated by Rep. Ezzell’s bogus attack. Shame on her for suggesting that our elected officials shouldn’t be held accountable for their votes. – Matthew Henderson, Executive Director

The Attorney General’s Office says it’s reviewing Ezell’s claims to see if any action should be taken.