Native New Mexican shares inspiration for 2017 Balloon Fiesta poster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Gonzales is the artist for the 2017 Balloon Fiesta poster. His artwork is colorful, captivating and full of life.

“I love to work like, all over the place, not just one place, I don’t just start in one area,” said David Gonzales.

Gonzales describes his work as impressionistic, expressionistic. “I call it David V. Gonzales style,” said the artist as he laughed.

Gonzales said he’s wanted to be the artist of the Balloon Fiesta poster for years but never thought he’d be chosen. When the shock sank in that he was selected, he created a piece of artwork full of everything New Mexico.

“There’s the Zozobra, cliff dwellings, and a lot of the Native American imagery comes from my schooling at St. Catherine’s Indian School,” said Gonzales.

He now lives in Colorado, but New Mexico runs through his blood.

“I’m five generations in Santa Fe,” he said.

It’s clear Gonzales knows the state, from the Satuario de Chimayo to the Zia symbol in the middle of the poster.

“There’s a lot of imagery in there as well the Native American, Hispanic culture as well,” he said.

Being a part of the Balloon Fiesta is something this year’s artist is looking forward to.

“I’ve ever been to the Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque. I’ll try to get all my ground covered as much as possible,” said Gonzales.

He said he will be painting at the Balloon Fiesta the first weekend. Posters are for sale, an unsigned version is $65.