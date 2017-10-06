Manager accused of punching state employee in the face



SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state employee says her boss punched her in the face and stopped her from calling police. Now that supervisor has been charged.

The employee told police the incident took place after her manager asked her to come into his office to “discuss her work performance.”

In August, the female employee with the Human Services Department called Santa Fe Police, claiming her manager beat her up and refused to let her leave.

Officers were called out to a medical cannabis program office in Santa Fe where the female employee told police her manager pushed her at least four different times and punched her in the face in order to stop her from calling police.

According to the criminal complaint, Donald Ortega asked to meet with the woman to “discuss her work performance.” When the worker told the 51-year-old she was going to email his supervisor about their conversation, she told police that’s when Ortega became irate and unplugged her computer.

When police talked to Ortega, he denied most of the accusations but admitted to taking the woman’s phone away because he “didn’t think police needed to be called.”

In the police report, officers say the female employee did have scratches on her arms and a bruise on her left eye.

Ortega is charged with battery and false imprisonment. KRQE News 13 called the governor’s office to see if Ortega is still on the job but have not heard back.