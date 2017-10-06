Man busted for eighth DWI could be sentenced under new law

LAS CRUCES, NM (KRQE) – A Texas man may have made a big mistake by driving in New Mexico.

Alfonso Ingo is now on the short list of drivers with seven DWI convictions who have been arrested for an eighth and are now looking at a decade in prison under a new law.

State Police video from September 17 shows Ingo swerving into another lane and driving very slowly in Las Cruces before an officer pulled him over.

“So you only had two drinks, that’s it?” the police officer is heard saying in the video.

“Yeah,” Ingo replied, admitting to drinking earlier in the night. He then started coming up with excuses for his sluggish and odd behavior.

“Your eyes look pretty watery and red,” the officer said.

“My eyes [are red] because I’ve been working all day,” Ingo said.

When asked if he had taken a previous field sobriety test, Ingo said it had been 15 years, but court documents state otherwise. He has seven prior DWI convictions as recently as 2008 in Texas.

Last year, the length of jail time for the worst DWI offenders increased from a sentence of two to three years to 10 to 12.

The criminal complaint states he had a difficult time following the tip of the officer’s pen and he did not perform well on the finger count or alphabet tests. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

“Can you let me talk to my wife so she can take care of the car?” Ingo asked the officer. His wife was his passenger when he was pulled over, but she told police she could not drive.

“No,” the officer said.

“I know,” Ingo said. “You’re an asshole.”

No trial date has been set for Ingo.

Local prosecutors, DWI experts and the state representative behind the new tougher sentencing laws had not heard of a drunk driver getting hit with the 10-year sentence yet.

About 6,688 people were convicted of felony or misdemeanor DWI in 2016.