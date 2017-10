HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lea County Sheriff’s Deputy is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting an inmate.

Hobbs Police say a female inmate reported Lea County Deputy Edmund Wallace was transporting her from the magistrate court after her arraignment.

She told police they went to an unknown place in Hobbs, where the alleged assault happened.

Police say they interviewed Wallace and he admitted to it.

Wallace is facing a charge of criminal sexual penetration.