Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Spot storms continue to push east over the Eastern Plains this morning… but unlike earlier this week, most of us will NOT see those storms return in the afternoon. A Pacific cold front swinging east across the state will bring in dry air and cooler temps for the weekend. Expect breezy to windy conditions as the front passes (10-20mph). Afternoon temperatures will warm to the 60s, 70s and 80s statewide.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Dry air settling in over the state will give us a weekend full of sunshine. Due to Friday’s cold front, temperatures will be a bit cooler on Saturday (60s & 70s) but will rebound nicely by Sunday. At the moment, winds look to stay light making for a great start to Balloon Fiesta 2017!

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A trough digging down from the west could create some “iffy” conditions for a balloon launch Tuesday morning. Expect cooler temperatures as a cold front drops in from the north and east… and even a bit of high mountain snow up north.