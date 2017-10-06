Judge rules vote to award hospital funding to Belen was invalid

Published:

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a big twist in the battle to build a hospital in Valencia County.

The county has been collecting taxpayer dollars for years to do it, but Los Lunas and Belen have been fighting over who should get the hospital.

Back in 2013,  the county commission voted three to two to give the money to Belen. They even broke ground on the site, but Los Lunas has been fighting that ruling ever since.

Thursday, a judge ruled that 2013 vote was invalid because one of the commissioners who voted for Belen, Donald Holliday, was technically no longer in office. They say he moved out of state six days earlier. Even though he flew back for the vote, it wasn’t valid.

The mayor of Belen says they’re back at square one. He’s talking with their attorney to weigh their options.

He says they may have to return all of the money they’ve already received.

