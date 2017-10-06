Judge to decide of APS board member will face recall proceedings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge could decide whether an Albuquerque Public School board member accused of embezzlement will face recall proceedings.

Analee Maestas is accused of stealing nearly $700,000 while she was director of the charter school La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Last week, Attorney General Hector Balderas sent Maestas a letter demanding her resignation. Still, Maestas denies she did anything wrong and has refused to step down.

Now, the county has filed an application with the District Court, asking to move forward with a recall.

A judge is set to hear that request within the next week.

