John’s Friday Evening Forecast

Drier air is punching into the western half of the state and will continue to work east tonight. The storm system that pulled moisture into the state will slowly depart through tonight. As that happens the winds will back off just in time for the opening weekend of Balloon Fiesta. Expect a cool start with morning lows in the 40s, light winds, and plenty of sunshine!

Another trough will drop into the state by Tuesday of next week. This will lead to a better shot at mountain snow across the northern high terrain and increased winds in the Albuquerque metro area. This could mean some issues for Balloon Fiesta Tuesday morning and possibly Wednesday and Thursday. The trough will lift out leading into the closing weekend of Fiesta.