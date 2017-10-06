In The Kitchen: Texas Slow Cooking with Cheryl Jamison

As the temperatures outside fall, it’s time to break out your slow cooker for hearty family meals. Just in time for the season, Cheryl Alters Jamison releases her latest cookbook, Texas Slow Cooking.

As the award-winning author of 20 previous cookbooks, Jamison shares her passion and secrets for stews, roasts and more -all with a Texas/southwestern flavor.

Join Jamison this Sunday, October 8 at Collected Works in Santa Fe for a launch party. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and will feature a book signing and free samples from one of the premier recipes. For more information, visit ExcitedAboutFood.com

