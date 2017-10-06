Gallup gets $1.5 million grant for detox center

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. agency responsible for providing medical services to Native Americans has awarded a western New Mexico city $1.5 million for its detox center.

The Indian Health Service announced this week that the city of Gallup will receive the five-year grant to “increase access to social detoxification” and help patients with alcohol abuse.

The Gallup detox center near the Navajo Nation received last year an annual operating budget for the first time in nearly four years.

City officials approved an annual budget of more than $1 million to Na’nizhoozhi Center Inc. Detox, freeing detox staff from having to spend time fundraising.

The Indian Health Service also awarded the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota $500,000 for its detox center.