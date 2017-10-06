For The Family: Spur Line Supply Co opens in Saw Mill

Supporting local artisans, providing a relaxed shopping experience and celebrating community -that’s the idea behind Spur Line Supply Co.

We swing by the shop, which recently opened in the ever-growing Saw Mill District of Albuquerque. Tess Coats, who is no stranger to Albuquerque artisan scene, has brought a comprehensive shopping experience to the Duke City unlike any other.

Featuring a public patio which hosts yoga classes and special events, an in-store barista and donut shop experience for guests to indulge and entertain and the most unique, cutting-edge and progressive clothing and home life attire in Albuquerque.

Spur Line is located at 800 20th Street, just south of Mamas Minerals, across from Hotel Chaco. For more information, visit SpurLineSupplyCo.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.