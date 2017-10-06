Durango police continue search for missing man

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing in an area west of Durango.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office tells the Durango Herald Matthew Johnston went missing on September 4 after calling 911 to tell authorities that he was lost.

The call was traced and police found his car parked at an overlook on Wolf Creek Pass.

Search and rescue teams have combed through the area but came back empty-handed.

He is now considered a missing person and police are searching for any leads.